Private Asset Management Inc. Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.56. 132,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,366. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.71.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

