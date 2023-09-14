Private Asset Management Inc. Has $526,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $591,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,521,000 after acquiring an additional 64,599 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.69. The stock had a trading volume of 377,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,448. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.19.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

