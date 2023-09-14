Private Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2,024.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.18.

NYSE:O traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.27. 653,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $54.76 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.45.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.36%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

