Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,445 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Illumina by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after buying an additional 2,294,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,269,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $125,418,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,020,787,000 after buying an additional 527,005 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.05.

Insider Activity

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $278,560 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $148.57. 228,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.27 and a 12 month high of $248.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

