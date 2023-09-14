Private Asset Management Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.85. The company had a trading volume of 212,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,347. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.72 and its 200 day moving average is $213.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.48.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

