Private Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,580 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,699 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 1.3% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after buying an additional 2,481,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,769,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $219.03. 436,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,997,903. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $213.12 billion, a PE ratio of 137.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 707,472 shares of company stock valued at $154,064,224. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Societe Generale lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.