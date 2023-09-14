Private Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SYK traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $296.03. 103,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,598. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $112.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $200.80 and a 12-month high of $306.93.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.59.

Read Our Latest Report on SYK

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.