ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Stock Price Down 5.7%

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.87. Approximately 69,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 252,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.27. As a group, analysts forecast that ProKidney Corp. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROK. Social Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,053,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ProKidney by 978.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ProKidney by 1,540.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 929,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProKidney by 450.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 622,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProKidney by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,947,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,100,000 after purchasing an additional 595,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

