ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.37

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.37 and last traded at $36.29, with a volume of 180377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.57.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 63.8% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 55.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2,060.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

