Provenance Blockchain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $219.42 (HASH)

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, Provenance Blockchain has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar. One Provenance Blockchain token can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Provenance Blockchain has a total market cap of $2.72 billion and $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001015 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC.
Provenance Blockchain Token Profile
Provenance Blockchain’s launch date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io. Provenance Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain.
Provenance Blockchain Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provenance Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Provenance Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
