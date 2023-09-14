Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Acquires 280 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in FedEx were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 71.4% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in FedEx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.21.

FedEx stock opened at $252.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.25. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 in the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

