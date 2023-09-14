Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Acquires Shares of 990 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 254.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $233.51 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.40 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.93.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

