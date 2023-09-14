Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,210 shares of company stock worth $2,767,284. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.28 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.