Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Boosts Stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Nuvei by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,110,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,208,000 after acquiring an additional 262,766 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Nuvei by 3,921.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 811,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after acquiring an additional 791,071 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter worth about $1,309,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth $45,701,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,133,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,947,000 after buying an additional 84,499 shares during the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Stock Performance

Shares of NVEI opened at $17.11 on Thursday. Nuvei Co. has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $43.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.21, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.14.

Nuvei Announces Dividend

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $307.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.48 million. Nuvei had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvei Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nuvei from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Nuvei from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nuvei from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Nuvei from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVEI

About Nuvei

(Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.