Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Buys 750 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 38.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 341,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 94,414 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 60.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,748,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,780,000 after purchasing an additional 34,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.16. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $44.65.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.6696 dividend. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.88%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

