Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $102,000 Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Humana were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Humana by 2.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in Humana by 4.3% during the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Humana by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock opened at $472.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $466.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.22.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.30.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

