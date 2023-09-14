Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,375 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.1% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $331,039,000 after buying an additional 2,419,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,567. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $112.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $125.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $139.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.96.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

