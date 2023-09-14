Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Makes New Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $725,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $725,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,881,984.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,944 shares of company stock worth $3,217,822. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of X opened at $30.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.14. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on X shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on X

About United States Steel

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.