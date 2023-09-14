Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Purchases 42,883 Shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) by 223.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,883 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel owned 0.37% of BrainsWay worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BrainsWay by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BrainsWay by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrainsWay stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. BrainsWay Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.96.

BrainsWay ( NASDAQ:BWAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 29.12% and a negative net margin of 50.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that BrainsWay Ltd. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $3.75 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

