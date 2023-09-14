Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Purchases New Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 329,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after buying an additional 231,633 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,731,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,050,000 after purchasing an additional 106,391 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 6,684.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 104,218 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,512,000 after purchasing an additional 86,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,272,000 after buying an additional 84,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM opened at $183.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.20. The company has a market cap of $249.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $184.35.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $3.13. The business had revenue of $76.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.98 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Featured Articles

