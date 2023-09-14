Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Purchases Shares of 43,574 Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel owned approximately 0.07% of Emeren Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Emeren Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emeren Group in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emeren Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Emeren Group by 4,684.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 16,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Emeren Group from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Emeren Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Emeren Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

In related news, Chairman Shah Capital Management bought 79,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $248,998.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 16,672,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,352,086.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 227,369 shares of company stock worth $741,947. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SOL opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $187.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.06. Emeren Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $6.32.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

