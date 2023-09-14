Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Reduces Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Block were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 31.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $133,146.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,098,704.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $133,146.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at $27,098,704.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $242,418.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,200 shares of company stock worth $2,310,864 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Block stock opened at $54.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.09 and a beta of 2.34. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Block in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.34.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

