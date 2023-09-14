Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 19,666 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,666 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $77.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $81.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

