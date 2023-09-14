Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 2,000 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Centene were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $713,235,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Centene by 16.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,573,000 after buying an additional 4,839,483 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Centene by 510.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,473,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,374,000 after buying an additional 2,068,878 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Centene by 5,586.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,683,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CNC. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

Centene Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Centene stock opened at $68.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.14.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

