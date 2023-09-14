Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 25,126 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 77.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,438 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 25,126 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $218.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.87 and a 200-day moving average of $205.57. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.86.

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 78,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $16,636,837.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $3,372,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,846,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,376,578.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 78,870 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $16,636,837.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,472 shares of company stock worth $154,064,224 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

