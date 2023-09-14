Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 596 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth CMT bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $346.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $348.33 and a 200-day moving average of $338.85. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

