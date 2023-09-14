Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Takes Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NetEase Stock Performance
NetEase stock opened at $101.12 on Thursday. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $110.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93.
NetEase Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTES. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.
NetEase Company Profile
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
