Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Takes Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase stock opened at $101.12 on Thursday. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $110.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $4.74. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTES. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

