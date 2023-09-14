Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) CEO Lara Sullivan Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) CEO Lara Sullivan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,605,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,763.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lara Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 13th, Lara Sullivan sold 3,000 shares of Pyxis Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $6,810.00.

Pyxis Oncology Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.12. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology ( NASDAQ:PYXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.24. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,131 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 357,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 45,229 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 75.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

