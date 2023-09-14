Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $725.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.52 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.69%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $8.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 68,277 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 76.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,549,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.73%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also

