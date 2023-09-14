Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Issued By Zacks Research

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for WESCO International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Agarwal now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $4.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.31. The consensus estimate for WESCO International’s current full-year earnings is $15.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.75 EPS.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.19 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WESCO International from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WESCO International

WESCO International Price Performance

NYSE WCC opened at $154.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.41. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $112.08 and a 1 year high of $185.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 4,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total value of $160,777.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,924.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,906,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total value of $160,777.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,924.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,033 shares of company stock worth $1,399,902. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.