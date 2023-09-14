Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a report released on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.61. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $16.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $161.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $94.49 and a 12 month high of $180.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.02 and its 200-day moving average is $152.39.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 29.07%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total value of $490,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,404.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total value of $490,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,404.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $1,826,821.64. Following the transaction, the president now owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,387.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $260,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 601,536 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 491.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,472,000 after acquiring an additional 289,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,163,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 11,378.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,105,000 after acquiring an additional 203,453 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

