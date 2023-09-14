Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for PVH Corp. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PVH in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.96. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $10.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PVH’s FY2024 earnings at $10.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.75 EPS.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on PVH from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $78.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09. PVH has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $94.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in PVH by 29.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $476,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PVH by 26.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,407,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,601,000 after purchasing an additional 506,374 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PVH by 9.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after acquiring an additional 148,917 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,520,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PVH by 943.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,733 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.10%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

