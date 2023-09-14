Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Lowered by Barrington Research

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Copart in a report issued on Tuesday, September 12th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Copart’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Copart from $35.00 to $39.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Argus began coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.19. Copart has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $47.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,294,060 shares in the company, valued at $896,185,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 1,320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,547,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $26,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,294,060 shares in the company, valued at $896,185,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 3.8% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Copart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

