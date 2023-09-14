QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.57

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.57 and traded as high as $0.68. QC shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 5,740 shares traded.

QC Trading Down 11.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83.

QC Company Profile

QC Holdings, Inc provide various financial services for consumers and small businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers installment, deferred deposit, and title-collateralized loans; and check cashing, bill pay, wire transfer and money orders, debit card, and prepaid card services.

