Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $2.20 on Top Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.20 or 0.00008267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $230.52 million and $28.28 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,626.75 or 0.06111407 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00035351 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00016187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00024920 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011086 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.