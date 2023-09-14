QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,106 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $32,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.83. 1,185,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,105,921. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.11. The firm has a market cap of $127.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

