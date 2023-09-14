QUASA Trading 41.7% Higher This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $122,957.62 and $3,245.83 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUASA has traded up 41.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00104219 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,245.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

