Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Quotient Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Quotient Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QUOT opened at $3.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $397.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.05. Quotient Technology has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quotient Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 388.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 1,125.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Promotions platform offers cash-back rebates, digital paperless promotions, and digital print promotions; and brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

