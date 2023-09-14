Radio Caca (RACA) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $28.32 million and $1.94 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002962 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006980 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,417,964,663 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

