Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid7

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

In other news, Director Marc Evan Brown sold 11,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $551,743.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,743.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPD. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of RPD opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

