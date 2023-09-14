RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Up to $19.14

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.14, but opened at $19.76. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 12,383 shares traded.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $655.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.12. On average, analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 50.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,455,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,765,000 after buying an additional 1,503,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,108,000 after acquiring an additional 359,978 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,291,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,051,000 after acquiring an additional 492,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,851,000 after purchasing an additional 268,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,702,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,828,000 after purchasing an additional 62,999 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

