Raymond James Increases Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $45.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MRO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRO

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MRO opened at $26.57 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $538,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,045.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,605. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth about $13,583,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,126,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after buying an additional 52,432 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 222.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 67,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 46,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.