Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $826.25 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $668.00 and a 1 year high of $847.50. The company has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $779.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $773.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at $14,416,957.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,521 shares of company stock worth $27,232,176. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

