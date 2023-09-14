Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Regional REIT Trading Down 0.5 %

LON RGL opened at GBX 37.35 ($0.47) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £192.63 million, a PE ratio of -287.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 50.08. Regional REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 34.50 ($0.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 71.30 ($0.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Regional REIT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 2.69%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,384.62%.

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

