Relative Value Partners Group LLC Cuts Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC decreased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,111,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,819,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,739,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,724,094,000 after acquiring an additional 195,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,897,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,063,000 after acquiring an additional 566,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,234,000 after buying an additional 74,997 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,723,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,841,000 after buying an additional 98,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $72.19 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

HIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,508 shares of company stock valued at $326,053. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

