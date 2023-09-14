Relative Value Partners Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $80.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

