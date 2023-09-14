Relative Value Partners Group LLC Cuts Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 22,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 63,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

ARCC stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.77.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.26 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.36%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

