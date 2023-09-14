Relative Value Partners Group LLC Decreases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,541 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,933.49 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,959.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,904.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,144.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

