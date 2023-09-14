Relative Value Partners Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

IWB stock opened at $245.48 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $252.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

