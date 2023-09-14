Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,766 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,402,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 188,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $899,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $137.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.62. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

